Fatima Sana Shaikh tries to keep productive

Fatima Sana Shaikh has unfortunately contracted the virus right before her upcoming project’s release. Facing the tide quiet sportily, she is keeping her work in check and attending promotions.

A source close to the actress revealed, “For the promotions, Fatima got her stylist to style her virtually and has been in attendance for all the promotional interviews that took place. Not just that, even during the covid break she has been trying to keep fit, tackling the fatigue. She also makes it a point to keep her fans posted on how she is feeling. “

In a post the actress shared on the social media, “Safe to say, red is my favourite colour. ❤️🌹💃🏻 #ajeebdaastaans @akshitas11 being a rock star and managing to virtually style me…”

Her spirit is undying even in such times, ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ is her next release, a series of four individual stories that entail unexpected twists and uncomfortable emotions waiting to unfold.

Fatima has graced screens in films like Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Dangal, each of which sees her in a very different light. On her canvas next is, Ajeeb Daastaans, a film with Anil Kapoor and a performance centric remake of Tamil film, Aruvi.