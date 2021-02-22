ADVERTISEMENT
Fatima Sana Shaikh wraps the schedule of next in Udaipur

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday informed fans that she has wrapped shooting for her new film, tentatively titled Thar. The film co-stars Anil Kapoor and is scheduled to release on OTT.

The unit has been shooting in various parts of Rajasthan, and the actress posted multiple pictures with the crew and her team.

The actress also tagged the famous “Udaipur sunset” in one of the pictures.

“Fatima just wrapped her shoot for her upcoming project for which she had been traveling extensively, she is part of the star cast along with Anil Kapoor sir,” said a source close to the actress.

A few weeks ago, the actress got a Rajasthan-themed birthday bash on location from her team. She cut her cake with a sword as locals played dhol and shehnai. Anil Kapoor attended the celebration, too. The actress had thrown a birthday bash for the cast and crew.

Fatima’s last releases are the Diwali films last year. While Ludo dropped on OTT, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari hit the theatres.

–IANS

ym/vnc

