scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Feel the love, passion and pain with ‘Teri Ho Gayi’ from ‘Tara Vs Bilal’

By Glamsham Editorial
Feel the love, passion and pain with 'Teri Ho Gayi' from 'Tara Vs Bilal'
Teri Ho Gayi movie Tara Vs Bilal

The trailer of ‘Tara Vs Bilal’ created excitement amongst the audiences for a ‘hatke’ love story of two opposite worlds, Tara and Bilal. As fans await the release of this film, makers drop ‘Teri Ho Gayi’, a mesmerising song that will touch your heart and fill it with love.

This soulful song is sung by Master Saleem and Faridkot and the lyrics are penned by Manan Bhardwaj. Feel the Love and emotion this year with Teri Ho Gayi. The song depicts the beautiful relationship between Tara and Bilal and their realisation of love for each other amidst the chaos of life.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present A T-Series Films, JA Entertainment and TVB films production Tara Vs Bilal Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham; Directed by Samar Iqbal is set to release on 28th October 2022

Previous article
John Abraham concludes shooting for 'Tehran'
Next article
Boman Irani: Friendship in 'Uunchai' is depicted as a spiritual experience
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Avika Gor

Kajal Aggarwal

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US