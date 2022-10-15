Feel the love, passion and pain with ‘Teri Ho Gayi’ from ‘Tara Vs Bilal’

The trailer of ‘Tara Vs Bilal’ created excitement amongst the audiences for a ‘hatke’ love story of two opposite worlds, Tara and Bilal. As fans await the release of this film, makers drop ‘Teri Ho Gayi’, a mesmerising song that will touch your heart and fill it with love.

This soulful song is sung by Master Saleem and Faridkot and the lyrics are penned by Manan Bhardwaj. Feel the Love and emotion this year with Teri Ho Gayi. The song depicts the beautiful relationship between Tara and Bilal and their realisation of love for each other amidst the chaos of life.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present A T-Series Films, JA Entertainment and TVB films production Tara Vs Bilal Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham; Directed by Samar Iqbal is set to release on 28th October 2022