Feeling lucky that 'Sir' gets a theatrical release on Diwali: Director Rohena Gera

BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Director Rohena Gera is finally set to release her film, Sir, on November 13, after travelling prestigious festivals around the globe, including Cannes, AFI Fest Los Angeles, Sao Paulo International Film Festival, Beijing International Film Festival, and Zurich Film Festival, and winning 18 awards including for film, actress, actor, direction and Audience Choice.

Gera waited for theatres to open after the pandemic rather than go for a digital release. “OTTs are great in that they make films very accessible. But I really love the theatrical experience. I think there is something special about watching a film in the dark with strangers and completely submitting to that world. We have been very lucky in that Sir has had successful theatrical releases in so many countries. But India is home, and I made the film for Indian audiences, so it was important to have the film release here, too,” she told IANS.

Is she confident about the footfall in the coming few weeks? “I believe we are in a unique position. Theatre chains believed in the film and the team is very supportive, and Sir is releasing on Diwali. That is not something anyone could have predicted. So, we are optimistic and we hope people will come to the cinemas, of course with masks and gel and observing the mandated distance. People are tired of bad news and a positive film can be an antidote,” replied Gera, about her film, which features Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

–IANS

