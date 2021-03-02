Feeling threatened by Sena, Kangana asks SC to transfer cases to Himachal

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Citing threats by Shiv Sena, ruling party in Maharashtra, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of cases pending against them in Mumbai to a court in Shimla. The petitioners said Shiv Sena will leave no stone unturned to eliminate them, due to Kangana’s continuous outspokenness against the wrongs done by the Shiv Sena in collusion with big names of the Bollywood.

The actress and her sister alleged that there is threat to lives, if the trial in cases against them proceeds in Mumbai, due to personal vendetta of Shiv Sena leaders against them. “Looking at the threat perception of the Petitioner No. 1 (Kangana) herein, the Petitioner No. 1 was granted Y-plus category of CRPF security by the Home Ministry. Therefore, it becomes quite evident that the Petitioners face serious threat to life and property and if the trial of the cases are not transferred out of Mumbai, the Petitioners life will be at risk”, said the plea.

The petitioners have argued that all the FIRs and complaints against them are frivolous and filed with a malicious intent to harass and malign their public image. The plea has emphasized that the Maharashtra government has malafide against the petitioners, and if they visit the state to attend the trials, there will be a constant threat to them from Shiv Sena and its government.

“The Shiv Sena will leave no stone unturned to eliminate the Petitioners herein, because of the Petitioner No. 1’s ( Kangana) continuous outspokenness against the wrongs done by the Shiv Sena in collusion with big names of the Bollywood”, added the plea.

The petitioners said that they apprehend if the trials are conducted in Mumbai, there will be a material threat to their life and property. “It is pertinent to mention that the Maharashtra government led by Shiv Sena has been harassing the Petitioners herein”, said the plea filed through advocate Neeraj Shekhar.

The plea seeks transfer of trial of FIRs and complaints registered against them, including a defamation case filed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar against Kangana, from Mumbai to a competent court in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

The plea said Akhtar had alleged criminal defamation after Kangana in an interview to a news channel last year disclosed about a meeting with the lyricist in 2016.

The plea also sought transfer of an FIR lodged in Mumbai by one Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh in connection with Chandel’s tweet where she expressed anguish over attack on doctors during COVID-19 pandemic.

“Multiple proceedings on the same cause of action clearly demonstrates how the said complainant is just trying to harass the petitioners herein,” the plea alleged.

The plea has also sought transfer of another FIR lodged by one Munawar Ali for the alleged offences of sedition against them.

The plea also claimed that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had illegally demolished a part of Kangana’s Pali Hill bungalow. The plea said the Bombay High Court had declared the BMC’s act as illegal.

–IANS

