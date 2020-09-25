Film & music fraternity mourn SP Balasubramaniam’s demise

Advtg.

Condolences kept pouring in from film and music personalities all through Friday following the demise of Padma Bhushan recipient playback legend SP Balasubramaniam.

Condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam sir’s family and friends on the loss. May the legendary singer’s soul Rest In Peace… Will miss his soothing voice. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted: “Condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam sir’s family and friends on the loss. May the legendary singer’s soul Rest In Peace… Will miss his soothing voice.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Shri S P Balasubrahmanyam . My heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏 .



We have lost one of the most talented artistes of our times.



Rest in Peace sir 🙏. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 25, 2020

Aamir Khan posted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Shri S P Balasubrahmanyam. My heartfelt condolences to the family. We have lost one of the most talented artistes of our times. Rest in Peace sir.”

Advtg.

Madhuri Dixit expressed: “End of an era… Your voice will always remain in our hearts #SPBalasubraniam ji. The way you weaved magic with your music is umatched. Rest in peace & my heartfelt condolences to the family in grief.”

Few people from the Hindi/Urdu world know this fact… We always knew Kishore Da’s lovely version of this song but #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji’s version was the original and a beautiful rendition… https://t.co/coAtPY7w2E — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 25, 2020

Adnan Sami wrote: “Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Balasubramanium ji. I cannot imagine my past without his legendary voice being an integral part of the soundtrack of my life… He was an institution of music. May his soul rest in peace..#RIPSPB #SPBalasubramaniam”

A huge loss for the music world.

His voice resonated emotionally. It will echo forever ….

After our work during the lockdown was looking forward to more collaborations. Will

cherish the memories dearly . #SPBalasubramaniam #RIPSPB — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) September 25, 2020

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi shared: “A huge loss for the music world. His voice resonated emotionally. It will echo forever ….After our work during the lockdown was looking forward to more collaborations. Will cherish the memories dearly. #SPBalasubramaniam #RIPSPB.”

Advtg.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi shared a note that reads: “Darkest day for the world of music. With the passing of the unparalleled musical genius of Shri SP Bala Garu, an era has come to end. Personally, I owe my success greatly to Bala Garu’s voice, through the numerous memorable songs he had song for me. When the world of music wondered who could succeed the legendary Ghantasala Garu, there came one of the brightest stars into the musical galaxy in the form of Shri SPB. His melodious voice transcended linguistic, cultural boundaries and enchanted audience across India alike for decades. There can never be another SPB, only he must be reborn and fill his vacuum! Devastated at his loss! Rest in peace Balu Garu.”

Music composer Salim Merchant posted: “SPB sir’s passing away is such a massive loss to the music world. A singer who sang in multiple languages & made it look so easy. A wonderful human being who’s loved all over the world will be missed deeply #SPbalasubramanyam #SPBalasubraniam.”

Shilpa Shetty tweeted: “Rest in peace, Bala Sir. Your illustrious career of over five decades will be a legacy that generations to come will know of and cherish. Heartfelt condolences to the entire family, praying for peace and strength in these tough times. #SPBalasubrahmanyam #RIPSPB”

Advtg.

R. Madhavan wrote: “RIP… the heavens are lucky SPB sir.”

Farhan Akhtar posted: “RIP #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. Thank you for the years of creating magic with your memorable singing. Deepest condolences to the family.”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared: “The point is not about living, but it is about what the person contributed to other people’s lives when he was living ..The physical entity of #SPBalasubrahmanyam ended, but his voice will live as long as music lives.”

Comedian Johny Lever expressed: “Very sad to hear about the demise of the legend Shri #SPBalasubramaniam Garu…It’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation. Our prayers and condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace…#RIPSPB.”

Dia Mirza tweeted: “Terribly sad to hear of the demise of our legendary singer S P Balasubrahmaniam ji. His contribution to society, his passion and songs will live on forever. Deepest condolences to his family. #RIPSPB.”

Sonali Bendre shared: “Your soulful voice will stay with us forever through all your songs #SPBalasubrahmanyam ji. My heartfelt condolences and strength to the family.

Rest in peace sir.”

Today we lost legend SP Balasubrahmanyam, one of India’s most melodious voices. Every music lovers delight, his voice will echo in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) September 25, 2020

Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote: “Today we lost legend SP Balasubrahmanyam, one of India’s most melodious voices. Every music lovers delight, his voice will echo in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace.”

Telugu star Rana Daggubati posted on Instagram: “RIP Great sir #SPB” –ians/abh/vnc