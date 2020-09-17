Home Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor has a fun conversation with Narendra Modi while wishing him on his Birthday

By Glamsham Editorial
PM Modi with Anil Kapoor
From Rajinikanth and Lata Mangeshkar to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, film celebrities greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday on Thursday.

“Wishing the tough man in you more strength during these tough times. Happy birthday,” actor-politician Rajinikanth tweeted.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar penned her wishes on Twitter, “Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish that God blesses you with longevity @narendramodi.”

Salman Khan shared a throwback candid picture featuring PM Modi with him. “Wishing the honourable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday and many more to come,” Salman captioned the image.

Conveying his wishes, Aamir Khan tweeted, “Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you.”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter, “Wishing our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always.”

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor had a fun conversation with Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Wishing Narendra Modi on his birthday, Anil tweeted, “In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it’s people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.”

https://twitter.com/AnilKapoor/status/1306534807539576832

PM Modi responded: “Thank you @AnilKapoor Ji. Your fitness regime can inspire many youngsters out there.”

To this, Kapoor replied: “Thank you @narendramodi Ji. The next time I am in the capital, we should have a workout session together.”

Actress Raveena Tandon wrote: “Man with a golden heart and a true visionary — here’s wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodiji a very happy birthday. You inspire us everyday with your sheer humility and progressive mindset, which has wonderfully put India on a global map.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut has posted a video message for Narendra Modi on his birthday, stating that the majority loves him. –IANS/sim/vnc

