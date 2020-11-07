Advtg.
Bollywood News

Film 'Darbaan', inspired by Tagore's short story, releases on Dec 6

By Glamsham Editorial
Film 'Darbaan', inspired by Tagore's short story, releases on Dec 6
Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The release date of Darbaan, inspired by a short story of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, has been confirmed. The film featuring Sharib Hashmi, Rasika Dugal, Sharad Kelkar and Flora Saini will get an OTT release on December 6.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of National Award-winning Marathi director Bipin Nadkarni, and tells the story of a friendship between the son of a rich coalminer, Anukool (played by Sharad Kelkar) and his caretaker Raicharan (Sharib Hashmi).

Said Sharad: ” ‘Darbaan’ brings forth a subject that is profoundly sensitive and it is a special film for me. The relationships will play the most important role in the film, and what these relationships go through will test their honesty.”

For Sharib, an OTT release is definitely an advantage. “With the rising popularity of OTT platforms, the film will reach people across the globe. It is really exciting to tap new audiences with a digital release,” he said.

Flora Saini, who plays Anukool’s wife, added: “It is a simple and a beautiful film and the canvas that Bipin sir has created is gorgeous. Every frame looks like a painting.”

Nadkarni an OTT launch is a great way to launch his Hindi film debut. “To see my first Hindi feature film being released on OTT with global reach is more than a dream come true. I couldn’t have asked for more,” he pointed out, while opening up about the film that drops soon on Zee5.

–IANS

aru/vnc

