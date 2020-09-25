Film frat mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday after a brief battle with Covid. Singers, actors, filmmakers and other artistes and craftspersons associated with the film industry took to verified social media accounts to express their grief at the demise of the 74-year-old Padma Bhushan award-winning singer.

Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: “Pratibhashaali gayak, madhurbhashi, bahut nek insan SP Balasubrahmanyam ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main bahut vyathit hun. Humne kai gaane saath gaaye, kai shows kiye. Sab baatein yaad aarahi hain. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti de. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hain (I am heartbroken to learn about the demise of gifted singer, soft-spoken person and a very good human being SP Balasubrahmanyam. We have recorded so many songs and performed several shows together. I am reminded of those beautiful memories of the olden days. May god rest his soul in peace. My condolences with his family.)”

Asha Bhosle released a statement, saying: “This year has seen a lot of unfortunate events. And the news of SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise that I have heard just now makes me even sadder. He was an amazingly versatile artist. His first songs after South, in Hindi with Lakshmikant Pyarelal were amazing. His duet with Lata didi was very memorable. Balu sang a lot of songs for RD Burman and was his friend. He had helped me a lot with my Tamil pronunciation in my song for Ilayaraja. The loss of such a great artist has left a huge void in the music world. I wish his soul to rest in peace in this musical journey to be one with the almighty. RIP Balu.”

Salman Khan tweeted: “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP”

Hema Malini wrote: “End of an era! Versatile musical genius passes away. SP Balasubramaniam succumbs to the terrible covid virus after a prolonged battle in hospital. God give him peace. He will be missed by all.”

Akshay Kumar shared: “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji. Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self…life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family #RIPSPB.”

Anil Kapoor tweeted: “Great human being and an incredible singer…lucky to have had him dub for me…give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film…SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly…my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family.”

Ajay Devgn shared: “SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir’s voice dominated my initial years of cinema. He, of course, had been a legend from long before. Sad to learn of his passing. Condolences to his family. #RIPSPB sir.”

Shreya Ghoshal expressed: “Rest in peace #SPB garu. Very sad to hear this devastating news of the greatest, the legendary #SPBalasubrahmanyam passing away. We were so hopeful that he was on the path to recovery. Such a great artist and human being with an incredible personality, inspiring energetic spirit and so humble.. I have been very fortunate to have had his blessings, having sung along with him on so many songs. SPB sir, your legacy continues through your music till eternity.”

Shruti Haasan wrote: “Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words. may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking.”

Nagma recalled: “Really sad. Had the opportunity to work with #SPB alongside in a Song in Hum Se hai Muquabala co starring Prabhudeva. #balasubramanyam Ji you shall always be remembered for ur songs. #SPBalasubramaniam Ji my heartfelt Condolences to your family&millions of fans across the world RIP.”

Riteish Deshmukh paid a tribute to the late singer using his famous songs. The actor wrote: “Hum bane tum bane ek duuje ke liye…#SPBalasubrahmanyam ji -thank you for the amazing music: -with a heavy heart I say… Saathiya yeh tune kya kiya? Rest in glory Sir. Condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of fans world over.”

“Hum Aapke Hain Koun” actress Renuka Shahane wrote: “Padmabhushan S P Balasubramaniam sir’s demise is a huge loss to our Indian film industry and Indian music. So many superhit songs with so many memories, especially of HAHK May the almighty rest his soul in eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Music composer Anu Malik posted: “Do not think of SPB as gone. He is with us still in each new Dawn.. Sir your voice shall reverbate in our hearts and minds for ever..Rest in peace SPB sir.”

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu tweeted: “Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family.”

Telugu star Ram Charan posted: “I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family.”

Telugu star Jr NTR wrote: “Indian Music has lost its favourite son. Devastated! In a Legendary career spanning over five decades, Padma Bhushan S.P Balasubrahmanyam Garu has breathed life into over 40,000 songs. As long as music exists in this universe, you will live on sir.

Tamil star Dhanush posted: “Rip SPB sir the voice which will echo in everyone’s house forever, a family member in every household. Ur voice and U will continue to live with us for generations to come. My condolences to his family and dear ones. Thank you sir for everything sir. you will be dearly missed.”

Screenwriter-filmmaker Vasan Bala recalled on Twitter: “My strongest and most cherished childhood memories of Tamil Nadu

are the long never-ending bus rides and Raja Sir and SPB Sir on the Bus’s speakers.”

–IANS

abh/vnc