Film industry mourns demise of Surekha Sikri

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Celebrities from the world of cinema and television took to social media on Friday to mourn the demise of veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who passed away at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest earlier in the day.

Amit Sharma, director of the 2018 film “Badhaai Ho”, for which Sikri was honoured with a National Award, tweeted: “You will be remembered eternally SUREKHA Ji. I will miss you and cherish you always. Praying that you are in a better place.”

Television actor Sidharth Shukla, who shared the screen with the actress on the popular daily soap “Balika Vadhu”, tweeted: “RIP Dadisa… May God bless your soul #SurekhaSikri.”

Recalling his experience of working with Sikri on stage, actor Gulshan Grover posted: “RIP Surekha ji #SurekhaSikri ! Had the great fortune of working and learning from you so much in my Theatre days and than watching your superb performances!”

Veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar tweeted in Hindi: “Surekha ji, who had left an impact from theatre to big screen and then on television, and created an identity with her excellent performances, has left us. In my journey as an actor, I’ve had the opportunity to work with her several times and have been influenced by her. She will continue to survive among us through her strong characters. RIP Surekha ji.”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher posted: “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of my senior in #NationalSchoolOfDrama & an actress par excellence #SurekhaSikri !! She was the queen of theatre in Delhi! Watching her perform in the play #LookBackInAnger was an experience I will never forget. Thank you. #OmShanti.”

Actor Rohit Roy, who featured alongside Sikri in the 1997 television show “Kabhie Kabhie”, wrote: “Huge loss … actor par Excellence… fabulous human…. Surekha ji RIP.”

“We are so lucky to have experienced your magic on screen… Rest In Peace Surekha ji #SurekhaSikri,” posted actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar shared: “RIP #SurekhaSikri ji. Actor par excellence.”

“There is and will always be too much respect and admiration for you Surekha ji. You have always aced all the roles with immense grace. Would have been my pleasure to work with you. Rest In Peace,” tweeted actor Shreyas Talpade.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote: “RIP Surekha Ji. You were always dignity personified.”

Singer Shilpa Rao shared: “#SurekhaSikri Ji. we will miss you.”

Bengali cinema superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote: “Another huge loss… #SurekhaSikri Ji, you’ll always be remembered as a powerhouse performer.

Rest in peace.”

–IANS

