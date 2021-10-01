Film on Miles Davis wins two News & Documentary Emmys

- Advertisement -

New York, Oct 1 (IANS) ‘Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool’, a documentary about the jazz legend, won two Emmys in the categories of outstanding arts and culture documentary and outstanding sound, reports Billboard.com.

The awards, which were live-streamed on the dedicated platform, Watch.TheEmmys.TV, powered by Vimeo, were announced on the second night of the 2021 News and Documentary Emmy Awards. This was the 42nd edition of the Awards, which this year honoured programming content made in 2020.

Miles Dewey Davis III was an American trumpeter, band leader and composer. He is considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of jazz and 20th-century music. Davis adopted a variety of musical directions in a five-decade career that kept him at the forefront of major stylistic developments in jazz, according to BIllboard.com.

The documentary was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2019 and screened a few months later at the Maryland Film Festival. The documentary received a Grammy nod in 2019 for best music film, but lost to Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’.

It had its US broadcast premiere as a part of the American Masters series of the public broadcaster PBS on February 25, 2020, which made it eligible for the Emmys.

The documentary takes its title from a 1957 Capitol compilation album of the same name. That album, which collects tracks Davis recorded in New York City in 1949-50, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame back in 1982.

Davis died in 1991 at age 65.

Miles’s daughter Cheryl, son Erin and nephew Vince Wilburn were among those who received the outstanding arts and culture documentary.

