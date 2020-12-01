Bollywood News

Film that addresses issue of digital addiction now on OTT

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Signal, a short film that highlights how digital detox is need of the hour, has now dropped on OTT. The 32-minute film revolves around the life of a young hotelier who gets trapped in a forest in Uttarakhand due to a landslide and ends up on an estate, owned by former fighter pilot Steve Lall.

Raghav Marwah, who plays the lead role in the film, is also serving as its creative producer.

“I strongly believe that each of us needs to build a connection with ourselves first, in this digitally connected world. We feel lucky to have launched this project at a time where the pandemic has changed the future of content consumption and digital platforms,” said Raghav.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though we have done quite a lot of short films in the past, this one is close to my heart as it addresses the current issue of digital addiction and highlights how a digital detox is the need of the hour. The music and background score is by Dhruv Dhalla, it is written by Niraj Sharma, and directed by Debangshu Chaudhry,” said Akshay Marwah, CEO of Marwah Studios, who have produced the film with Marwah Film Company.

–IANS

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRosie Perez on her terrifying Covid-19 experience
Next articleVaani Kapoor's admiration post for director Abhishek Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Hina Khan gives all Boss Babe vibes in a stylish kaftan from Maldives Vacay

Hina Khan gives all Boss Babe vibes in a stylish kaftan...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying her vacay in the Maldives.
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

England now No 1 ranked team in T20Is, India at 3

Film that addresses issue of digital addiction now on OTT 1

Still some uncertainty over 2021 T20 WC being held in India,...

Film that addresses issue of digital addiction now on OTT 2

Sunny Deol tests Covid positive

Film that addresses issue of digital addiction now on OTT 2

Rahul Mahajan: I feel free after quitting alcohol, cigarettes

Madonna treats fans with a rare look at her six children

Madonna treats fans with a rare look at her six children

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks