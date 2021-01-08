Filmmaker Satish Kaushik lauds UP as ‘Kaagaz’ premiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik, whose latest directorial venture ‘Kaagaz’ was premiered here, has said that “Uttar Pradesh is a great state in terms of shooting films, while the artistic culture and the locations coupled with conducive film policy of the state attracts everyone.”

Kaushik told the media on Thursday that after the proposed Film City in UP, dreams of young artists to work with the top Bollywood directors and producers will now be fulfilled in their own state.

“It is my good fortune that my first film released in the cinema hall after Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Kaagaz’ was shot in Uttar Pradesh. As the movie is based on a real story of a man from the state, people will now get a chance to see the life of the rural areas of UP. Undoubtedly, there are a lot of beautiful locations in this state, and I personally believe that more films from Mumbai will be shot in UP once the Film City in Noida is built,” he said.

Kaushik’s ‘Kaagaz’ is also streaming on Zee 5 originals. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the movie stars Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht, and Amar Upadhyay in prominent roles.

Besides directing the film, Kaushik has also acted in it. He has played the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s lawyer Sadhu Ram Kevat.

Talking about sharing the screen with Tripathi, Kaushik said: “When I was enacting scenes with him in the movie, I tried to be as good as him. I think ‘Kaagaz’ will be one of Pankaj’s best films.”

Kaagaz was shot at Kanduni village in Sitapur district, about 60 km from Lucknow.

The film’s story is based on the life of Lal Bihari, a farmer and social activist from a small village named Amilo in Azamgarh.

In the film, Tripathi plays a bandmaster who discovers he is officially dead in government records and decides to set things right and prove that he is alive.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production, the film’s screenplay was written by Imtiaz Ali.

The film makers are holding a special screening using the mobile movie theatre technology in Sitapur district on Friday.

“This mobile theatre format reaches viewers instead of viewers going to the theatre. I am so glad that ‘Kaagaz’ will reach so many people through this release. Nothing makes me happier to know that ‘Kaagaz’, our labour of love, would reach a wider audience, especially in the interiors where watching cinema is still a far-fetched dream,” said Satish Kaushik. –ians/amita/sdr/bg