Are films releasing this Diwali & Christmas?

The Akshay Kumar starrer cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’ was to hit theatres on Diwali, while Ranveer Singh starrer ‘ ’83’ on Christmas this year, as was announced earlier this year. Rohit Shetty directed ‘Sooryavanshi’ was originally slated for a March 24 release and Kabir Khan-helmed ‘ ’83’ was scheduled to hit the cinema houses on April 10. Both these highly anticipated movies had to be indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shutdown of cinema halls/multiplexes across the country and the world.

“We have decided to release ‘Sooryavanshi’ during Diwali and ‘ ‘83’ will come out during Christmas this year. We are committed to release these two films in theatres first. As and when the government and exhibitors open cinema halls and the environment is safe and secure for audience to come, these things will have to happen,” Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment, had said to The Hindu.

After the Centre’s nod for theatres, cinema halls, multiplexes to open with a max 50 per cent seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from October 15, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) reportedly urged state governments, including Maharashtra, to restart operations. Currently, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have not allowed cinema halls to reopen until October 31.

We are already nearing this deadline and if the hearsay is to be believed from sources in the business, it appears that these major releases are pushed to the next calendar year! In fact, the movie ticket booking section of a popular ticketing site still has a ‘coming soon’ status. Which means that the Diwali (14th November) week release is out of question. So must be the Christmas week! It is heard that the atleast one of the major releases is pushed to January or even March 2021!! Well, all we can do is to pray to get rid of this pandemic at the earliest for lives & businesses to get on track.