Finally out of Covid, says actor Vishnu Vishal

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Vishal, who had tested positive for Covid, on Tuesday announced that he had finally recovered from it.

Taking to social media, the actor and producer said, “Finally out of Covid… Mine was #OMICRON (took a gene test).”

Dismissing suggestions that the Omicron variant of the Covid virus was mild, the actor said, “It was not mild at all,” and added that he had a really tough 10 days.

Stating that he was still experiencing fatigue, the Vishnu said, “Lot of tiredness still…Hope to get back on track real soon. Thank you for all the love. Looking forward to share lots of work developments with everyone.”

On the professional front, the actor has his hands full. He has ‘FIR’ and ‘Mohandass’ – two films that fans are eagerly waiting for. That apart, the actor had only recently announced that he was to launch his brother Rudra in films through his production house VV Studioz.

–IANS

mani/kr