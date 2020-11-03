Advtg.
Bollywood News

FIR against BIG B over KBC question

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of his popular show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for hurting ‘Hindu sentiments’.

The problem arose following a question that Bachchan asked in the Karamveer episode, related to Manusmirti. Social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anoop Soni were guests on the episode.

The question for Rs 6,40,000 and was “On 25 December 1927, Dr. BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?” The options given were, a) Vishnu Purana, b) Bhagavad Gita, c) Rigdev, and d) Manusmriti.

Advtg.

The answer was Manusmriti.

Explaining the answer, Amitabh Bachchan said in Hindi that in 1927, Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti and also burned copies of it to prove a point against caste system.

However, it did not go well with the social media users and they started trolling #BoycottKBC right after the clip of the show went viral on the Internet.

Advtg.

Hindu activists have accused the showmakers of running the ‘leftist propaganda’, while others blamed it for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’.

–IANS

amita/in

Advtg.
Previous articleKanye West to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ post-election

Related Articles

News

Big B: Only person you have to face in the morning is yourself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Amitabh Bachchan feels there is no need to please the entire world, even though one might feel the urge...
Read more
News

Covid scare: Kolkata film festival rescheduled to Jan 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rescheduled the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) to January 2021 in...
Read more
News

Mouni Roy flashes her ‘ring finger’! Is Mouni Roy engaged?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
An Instagram post by Mouni Roy on Tuesday has sparked off speculation among fans if the actress is announcing her engagement.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

FIR against BIG B over KBC question 1

FIR against BIG B over KBC question

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of his popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for...
Kanye West to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' post-election

Kanye West to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ post-election

FIR against BIG B over KBC question 2

Pak actress Madiha Imam recalls making her film debut in India

FIR against BIG B over KBC question 3

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name

FIR against BIG B over KBC question 3

Violinist Krishnan passes away, Modi says void in music world

Bigg Boss Season 14 Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, and Eijaz Khan's best friends no more, read on to know why!

Bigg Boss Season 14: Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, and Eijaz Khan...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks