Bollywood News

FIR against Gauahar Khan for shooting despite being Covid positive

BMC has filed an FIR against Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan for continuing to shoot despite testing positive

By Glamsham Bureau
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan (photo credit: instagram)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an FIR against Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan for continuing to shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Ashoke Pandit tweeted a copy of the FIR filed by the BMC against Gauahar Khan which has her name written on it. Confirming the same, Ashoke Pandit tweeted from his verified account on Monday, “I condemn the illegal act committed by actress @Gauahar_Khan by attending the shoot even though she was COVID positive thus putting other crew members lives to danger. I thank @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for their swift action.”

Meanwhile, the BMC and Mumbai Police on Monday posted cryptic tweets from their official accounts saying that an “FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor” for flouting quarantine rules without mentioning names.

BMC tweeted, “No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to Covid-19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus. #NaToCorona.”

The tweet posted by the Mumbai Police reads, “No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe! FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19. We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus. #PlayYourRole #TakingOnCorona.”

However, the copy of the FIR posted by both Mumbai Police and the BMC has the accused person’s name blurred.

Gauahar Khan is yet to respond.

