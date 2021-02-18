ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

FIR filed against Sandeep Nahar’s wife, mother-in-law for abetment to suicide

Goregaon police has filed an FIR against late actor Sandeep Nahar's wife Kanchan, mother-in-law, for abetment to suicide

By Glamsham Editorial
Late actor Sandeep Nahar in an instagram post
Late actor Sandeep Nahar in an instagram post
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 18: Goregaon police has filed an FIR against late actor Sandeep Nahar’s wife Kanchan and mother-in-law, for abetment to suicide. The case has been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Confirming the news to ians, DCP Vishal Thakur said, “An FIR has been launched. His parents came the next day and filed the FIR. We will take the next step as per the law.”

It has now comes to light that Sandeep’s parents filed an FIR with the police against Kanchan and her mother for instigating the suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandeep Nahar was found hanging in his room on February 15.

The actor has worked in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kesari and Khandaani Shafakhana.

Kesari lead star Akshay Kumar had tweeted following his death, to express condolence.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDia Mirza’s shares her unique ‘wedding ceremony’ experience
Next articleRahul Roy undergoing music therapy for speech post brain stroke recovery
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Akshay Kumar mourns Sandeep Nahar’s death, late actor’s FB post & video taken down

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Akshay Kumar expressed condolence over actor Sandeep Nahar's death; Sandeep's last post, along with his last video, has been deleted from his Facebook page
Read more
News

Actor Sandeep Nahar committed suicide, was declared dead on arrival at hospital

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Sandeep Nahar, who posted a suicide note on his Facebook page on Monday, was found hanging in his bedroom a few hours later.
Read more
News

Elections: Roti, Kapda, Makaan are the need of the hour, say TV actors

Glamsham Editorial - 0
As the elections loom closer, our TV actors tell us what they are looking for from the new government.The basic problem is of Roti, Kapda and Makan. If the prices will not go down, then how will the public live their life. They are increasing day by day and there is no full stop.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021