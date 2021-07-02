Adv.
BollywoodNews

Flashback Friday: When Shefali Shah's job application was rejected

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah shared a picture from her youth on Friday, clicked before she entered the world of cinema.

“The picture I’d submitted for the Cathay Pacific application. I got rejected #FlashbackFriday,” wrote the actress on Instagram.

In the picture post, a young Shefali smiles at the camera wearing a multi-coloured long dress.

The actress’ social media flooded with comments from industry friends.

Actress Divya Dutta wrote: “Alley mera baby!! Our gain!”

Actress Sandhya Mridul commented with a surprise: “Whhaaat did not know! I got accepted but didn’t and didn’t take it and well here we are.”

Adah Sharma wrote: “Cutiee.”

Amruta Khanvilkar commented: “Ohhh godddd such a cutie.”

Shefali’s upcoming film is the dark comedy “Darlings” that co-stars Alia Bhatt. The film marks Alia’s debut as a producer, through her banner Eternal Sunshine.

–IANS

eka/vnc

