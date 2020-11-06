Florian Hurel worked with Sara Ali Khan in Dubai for an ad shoot!

Advtg.

French hair and make-up expert Florian Hurel is going places with his talent and reliability quotient.

The multi-talented artist has been working round the clock with the top names of the Hindi film industry and delivering impeccable looks. Florian, in the past, has worked with names such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yami Gautam and Sara Ali Khan.

The versatile artist has once again collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for an ad campaign. A lot of shoots are now taking place in Dubai. With the pandemic coming in way of a safe and healthy work environment, Dubai has proved to be a great location to shoot.

Florian, who has been there on multiple occasions and was recently there again for work, says, “Dubai is right now the safest and most organised country in the world to me.

From the landing to getting out of the airport was super organised we got tested before boarding and once in Dubai at the airport. Dubai is well organised for the pandemic. Shooting there was nice and made me feel safe. We had a British crew.”