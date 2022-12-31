scorecardresearch
For Armaan Malik, 2022 has been nothing short of 'magical'!

By News Bureau

Pop sensation Armaan Malik, who has voiced songs in 11 languages and bagged awards for his expansive work in Indian music, this year won international awards. He said that 2022 has been nothing short of magical professionally and personally.

Armaan, who has lent his vocal prowess in languages including Hindi, Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and Malayalam, this year did a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, bagged the 2022 MTV Europe Music Award for “Best India Act” for the second time in a row for ‘You’, gave his voice to the Coca Cola India original song.

He also Started his own label – Always Music Global.

Looking back at 2022, Armaan said: “I’m extremely grateful to have had so many wonderful moments this year. From releasing ‘You’ at the beginning of the year to winning an MTV EMA for it, from launching my imprint (Always Music Global) to buying my very first home, from singing a song with Ed Sheeran to doing my very first India tour, 2022 has been nothing short of magical – both personally and professionally.”

He concluded: “I’m lucky that I get to do what I love every day and touch people’s hearts. Looking forward to an amazing 2023 full of love, health, success, and most importantly, happiness.”

Entertainment Today

