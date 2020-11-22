For Bollywood stars, unlock mode is holiday mode!

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) After months of staying locked up at home and with the industry yet to fully open up, our stars actors are off to vacation.

Maldives seems to be the location of choice. While most are exploring exotic spots, a few have opted to mix business with pleasure while on the trip. In the case of Kajal Agarwal, the post-lockdown getaway will truly be one worth cherishing for life. She is on a honeymoon vacation.

IANS takes a look at a few picture-perfect moments that the stars have been sharing with fans.

Varun Dhawan

Last month, Varun Dhawan escaped to Maldives and shared glimpses of his vacation on social media. From his time in the sea, befriending a rabbit and showing off washboard abs, his social media was a mirror to the memories he made in the island paradise. Now, he is back to work and is shooting for the film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Taapsee Pannu

Before diving into work, Taapsee dived into the blissful ocean at Maldives. She enjoyed a lot with her sisters Evania and Shagun Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, and her social media feed gives a glimpse of her activity. Her recreation of the famous ‘Biggini shoot’ remix was a highlight of herholiday, and went viral on the internet.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina turned her work trip to Maldives into a vacation, from posing on the beach to feeding rabbits. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from the beaches. “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot,” she wrote as caption with the pictures, with hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It is hill time for Kareena Kapoor and family, The actress along with her son Taimur joined her husband Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala, and turned his work trip into a family vacation. Saif is shooting his next film in the hills. Kareena shared glimpses of her vacation diaries on Instagram. She posted two photographs from her walk around the hill station with Taimur riding piggyback on his father. “Always looking ahead,” Kareena wrote with the images, and gave picture credit to actor Arjun Kapoor, who is Saif’s co-star at the outdoor shoot.

Tiger Shroff

It was a much-awaited break of the year, and Tiger made the most of it. He has been sharing stunning photos of clean beaches, palm trees and crystal clear waters. “Other than my red shorts everything else in this frame is a sight for sore eyes,” he wrote while sharing a moment from his island life in Maldives.

Disha Patani

She has accompanied her rumoured boyfriend Tiger to Maldives. Disha gave fans a sneak peak into her vacation by sharing hot pictures on Instagram.

Kajal Agarwal

Kajal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu chose Maldives for their honeymoon. The actress kept sharing romantic snapshots, from her deep sea diving experience to their underwater suite in the resort.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet has been sharing moments from her family trip on social media. She shared a picture where she is seen soaking in the sun and a beautiful view in Maldives. She has been setting new parameters with her beachwear fashion, too! “Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly #holidaytime #selflove #waterbaby,” she wrote.

Kiara Advani

Kiara went into the wild to unwind after the lockdown. She shared an image of her day out in nature, hiking, meditating and getting back to a peaceful state of mind. “Sky above, earth below, and peace within,” she wrote.

Tara Sutaria

Actress Tara Sutaria went off on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain, and her vacation diary is all about blue skies and deep blue seas. “Hello again, paradise,” Tara wrote, announcing her trip to the island. She has been keeping her fans updated about her holiday, and she shared a stunning picture of herself in a red bikini, besides one where she is basking in the sun.

Neha Dhupia

The actress took time off with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, and flew off to the Maldives in October along with their daughter Mehr. They dropped some family moments on social media. “The Sunshine and sunglass brigade,” Neha wrote on Instagram.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan found his happy place with Shibani Dandekar in Maldives. Some time back, Shibani treated her fans with an adorable picture of her with Farhan. In the image, the lovebirds can be seen enjoying pool time as they look at the breathtaking view of the azure waters of the Indian Ocean.

–IANS

