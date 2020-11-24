Advtg.
For me, 'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner: Shefali Shah

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah is ecstatic over her web series Delhi Crime winning the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, and says the honour is like a cherry on the sundae.

“I am completely ecstatic, euphoric and all the possible superlatives in the thesaurus that I can recollect now. It’s just amazing! I feel so proud to be a part of ‘Delhi Crime’,” Shefali said.

“This win is like a cherry on the sundae but irrespective for me, ‘Delhi Crime’ has always been a winner since the day I started work on it. I knew that this show is a very special one. The Emmy has put us on the global platform and we feel extremely proud of the honour,” she added.

Directed by award winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series is based on the horrific December 2012 Delhi gang rape case, and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. The cast also includes Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

The police-procedural thriller will soon be back with a second season.

–IANS

