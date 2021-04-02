BollywoodNews

For Suniel Shetty, Athiya will always be 'daddy's girl'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty on Thursday uploaded a picture that saptures him with daughter Athiya Shetty.

The image shows Athiya sitting in her father’s lap as they seem to be observing something intently. The black and white picture generated many likes and comments from colleagues as well as fans.

Suniel captioned the Instagram post as: “No matter how old she may be … it’s always Pa paaaaa !!! #Daddysgirl #inmylfe #ilovedherfirst #isntshelovely”

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film “Hero” has also been part of the films “Mubarakan” (2017) and “Motichoor Chaknachoor” (2019).

Suniel recently made his Telugu debut with “Mosagallu”. He will next be seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam period drama “Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea”. The film recently won three National Film Awards in the categories of Best Feature Film, Best Costume Design and Best Special Effects.

–IANS

