Former private chef sues Lil Wayne, asks for $500K in damages

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (IANS) American Rapper Lil Wayne has been sued by his former private chef Morghan Medlock, who claimed the rapper wrongfully fired her after she had to leave work to take care of her injured son.

The 40-year-old musician, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has been accused of wrongful termination, retaliation and multiple illegal labour practices, reports ‘The Mirror’.

Medlock claimed to have worked for Carter for more than a year and is seeking at least $500,000 in damages.

According to legal documents, Medlock said she travelled to Las Vegas with Carter over the Memorial Day weekend as part of her role as his chef.

As per the ‘The Mirror’, during the trip, Medlock claimed to have received a call informing that her 10-year-old son was in hospital in Los Angeles.

He had suffered “a severe head injury and concussion requiring emergency hospitalisation”, according to the documents obtained by ‘The Blast’.

She said while she was “well aware of her job tasks and schedule”, she made her best efforts to return to Los Angeles to be with her injured child.

According to ‘The Mirror’, Medlock alleged that the flight was delayed due to Carter smoking marijuana on the aircraft. She claimed to have subsequently departed via another flight and informed Carter’s assistant that she was leaving, thinking they would understand the circumstances that made her leave.

