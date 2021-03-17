ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Freddy Daruwala: Lockdown showed us theatres can close, not web

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Freddy Daruwala will soon be seen in two digital releases, “The Incomplete Man” and the series “Inspector Avinash”. The actor who has worked in films such as “Holiday”, “Force 2”, and “Commando 2”, believes lockdown has cemented the presence of OTT platforms in our lives.

“As actors earlier we had only had two avenues — either television, with rigorous 16 hours everyday or films, which are more difficult to get and would release once in six months. Actors have got another platform in form of the web to showcase talent. It is a great space and there are a lot of good stories being told. The shelf life of web series is much longer and lockdown has showed us that theatres can close but web will never close. It is in your cellphone,” he told IANS.

However, as someone who has grown up going to theatres, the magic of the big screen cannot be replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Films have a different charm. It is the only medium of entertainment that comes on all three platforms. I have grown up watching the 75mm screen and I get excited. When you go to cinema hall, it goes dark and it’s a different world. With web, you get distracted even with a phone call. Theatre submerges you, and you tend to watch it more closely and it makes it extraordinary. I am crazier about films now more than ever,” shares the actor.

Freddy, who hails from a Gujarati family has worked in multiple languages. Be it his mother tongue, Hindi, Tamil or Telugu, the actor has not let language be a barricade.

“I have always said that language is just means to achieve the goal and not the main thing. We know that there are many people in Bollywood who cannot speak Hindi fluently but are doing so well for themselves. Language is just means where you can give the message of the film in a easier way. As actors we will always be greedy to work in more films and working in different languages has changed my perspective a lot,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his plans ahead, the actor, who is known for his negative lead character in films says, “Gujarati is my mother tongue and I will always work in Gujarati cinema. I will be working on a big Tamil film and I also have a Telugu film after that. The idea is that I don’t want to limit myself to something because of language. Bollywood villains are always wanted in the South. So, why not do it? It is good to be famous among different regions.”

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAshley Benson: One reason I hate being in this industry is unwanted attention
Next articleFarah Khan teams up with Naga Chaitanya
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Morgan first Englishman to play 100 T20Is (Ld)

Farah Khan teams up with Naga Chaitanya

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Tuesday posted a picture of herself with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, sharing...

Freddy Daruwala: Lockdown showed us theatres can close, not web

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Freddy Daruwala will soon be seen in two digital releases, "The Incomplete Man" and the series "Inspector Avinash"....

Ashley Benson: One reason I hate being in this industry is unwanted attention

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) "Pretty Little Liars" actress Ashley Benson has become the latest celebrity to talk about the perils of being...

Gracy Goswami loves her wedding look in 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Gracy Goswami, who is seen as Amrit in the show "Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye", was very impressed...

Taiwan's horror game back on sale post 'Xi Jinping' controversy

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Taipei, March 16 (IANS) Taiwanese horror game Devotion, pulled from mainland China after subtle references mocking Chinese President Xi Jinping, including comparing him...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates