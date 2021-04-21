Adv.
Freddy Daruwala: Playing cop in ‘Poison’ was special

Freddy Daruwala says working in the series "Poision" has helped him understand the struggles of men in uniform

By Glamsham Bureau
Freddy Daruwala in 'Poison'
Freddy Daruwala in 'Poison' | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Freddy Daruwala says working in the series “Poision” has helped him understand the struggles of men in uniform. The show, co-starring Aftab Shivdasani and Tanuj Virwani, recently completed two years of release.

“Poison will always be special. Playing DSP Vikram helped me relate with the struggles of our men in khaki. It was a surreal experience to play a police officer given the fact that I played a terrorist in my Bollywood debut (the 2014 release, Holiday)”, said Freddy.

Freddy returns to playing a cop in the upcoming series “The Incomplete Man”. He says that he is “honoured to play the role of a cop, once again”.

Source@freddy_daruwala
