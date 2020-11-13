Advtg.
Bollywood News

Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend

By Glamsham Editorial
Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s troubles mounted as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested his Australian friend Paul Bartel in a drug-related case investigation, official sources said here on Friday.

Bartel was reportedly in regular contact with Agisialos Demetriades, an alleged drug peddler, arrested by NCB in Oct., and the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, Rampal’s live-in partner.

An architect living in Bandra, Bartel was questioned by NCB on Thursday and early Friday placed under arrest in the same case in which Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and at least 20 others have been arrested in the past three months of NCB probe.

Advtg.

Since this afternoon, Rampal is being grilled by the NCB, his girlfriend Gabriella was questioned for more than 12 hours spread over Wednesday-Thursday, while Bartel was quizzed on Thursday.

Agisialos has been booked in another drug case after the probe revealed his connections with a Nigerian cocaine supplier, Omega Goodwin.

Both Bartel and Agisialos are known to Rampal as well as other filmdom personalities as the NCB tightens it grip on the Bollywood-drugs mafia cartels.

Advtg.

The NCB’s Bollywood drugs angle probe was launched after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his Bandra home exactly five months ago – on June 14 – in which several prominent personalities have been either questioned or arrested, and many others are on the agency’s radar.

–IANS

qn/aks/ash

Advtg.
Previous articlePriyanka Chopra shares her first look in 'We Can Be Heroes'
Next articleKangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’

Related Articles

News

Shweta Singh Kirti: This Diwali Sushant Wali

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Shweta Singh Kirti has urged people to celebrate Diwali as her late brother, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, would, by sharing...
Read more
News

Actor Arjun Rampal at NCB office for questioning in drugs related case

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Friday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with a drugs...
Read more
News

Sushant's niece posts throwback video of late actor with his pet dog

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Mallika Singh, niece of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared a throwback video featuring the late Bollywood star and his pet dog...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend 2

Radhika Madan poses on a jet ski

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan has turned to an old Hindi song featuring Tabu and Suniel Shetty for inspiration, while posting a...
Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend 3

Riddhima misses papa Rishi Kapoor during Diwali, shares throwback pic

Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend 4

Heart is fine, says Kapil Dev days after angioplasty

Shehnaaz Gill looks glamorous in red outfit

Shehnaaz Gill’s sassy glam look in red outfit is drool-worthy

Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend 5

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’

Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend 6

Fresh woes for Rampal as NCB nabs his Aussie architect friend

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks