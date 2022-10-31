scorecardresearch
Friends become foes: Priyanka Chouhary, Archana Gautam lock horns in ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Priyanka Chouhary and Archana Gautam will be seen locking horns after Shekhar Suman roasting session in the controversial reality show.

By Glamsham Bureau

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, “good friends” Priyanka Chouhary and Archana Gautam will be seen locking horns after Shekhar Suman roasting session in the controversial reality show.

A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shekhar roasting the housemates. He is seen asking Shiv Thakare the name of one contestant who likes to interfere in everything. Shiv said Priyanka.

Soon, Archana interfered and talks about an incident that took place about a week ago in the ‘Bigg Boss’ kitchen.

The two are seen fighting and Priyanka asks Archana to make 50 rotis as she would not work with her in the kitchen.

The fight got heated as Priyanka told Archana: “Yahan koi mil nahi raha hai tujhe. Koi ghaas nahi daal raha hai. Give me a break. Abhi tak bahut achi lag rahi thi.”

Archana keeps yelling, to which Priyanka reacts by telling other housemates in the Colors show: “Yeh mere saath paheli baar ulji hai. Ab batati hun isko.”

