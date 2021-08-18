From Kapil Dev to Jayeshbhai, Ranveer Singh navigates multiple characters

- Advertisement -

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh will be seen playing characters as different as chalk and cheese in his upcoming motley of films such as ’83’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Cirkus’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Takht’ and Shankar’s ‘Anniyan’ remake.

The 36-year-old actor maintained that he is only striving to be the best actor and create distinctive characters.

Ranveer said: “I mean to create distinctive characters. In my estimation that should be the endeavour of every actor. It most definitely is mine.”

The actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ in 2010. Since then, he has starred in blockbusters such as ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Simmba’.

Ranveer, who is married to actress Deepika Padukone, added: “Let me not speak for anyone else, I will speak for myself to say that from the very beginning of my career I have only tried having endeavoured to create distinctive characters because I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be.”