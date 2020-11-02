Fukrey actor Varun Sharma wants to go skydiving

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Varun Sharma can’t wait to tick off skydiving from his bucket list.

The adventure sport, the Bollywood funnyman reveals, was to be his gift to himself on his birthday in February, but that couldn’t happen because the Covid outbreak started happening around the time.

“I really want to do skydiving. I even planned to go out and do skydiving on my birthday this year but the pandemic happened. I hope things come back to normal. Most probably I will go next year and try out skydiving,” Varun said.

The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”, also starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is said to be based on William Shakespeare’s play, “The Comedy Of Errors”.

He is also a part of “Roohi Afzana”, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao.

Varun gained popularity with his on-screen characters Choocha and Sexa in the films “Fukrey” and “Chhichhore” respectively.

–IANS

