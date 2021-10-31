'G.I. Joe', 'Transformers' producer to remake Korean fantasy film for Hollywood

- Advertisement -

Seoul, Oct 31 (IANS) The Korean action fantasy film ‘Spiritwalker’ will be remade for US audiences by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who was behind the hit film series ‘G.I. Joe’ and ‘Transformers’, the film’s distributor has said. But the Korean company, ABO Entertainment, did not give further details of the remake project.

Directed and written by Yoon Jae-keun, ‘Spiritwalker’ is about a man who cannot remember his own identity and wakes up in a different body every 12 hours. Each time forced to discover who he is, he launches a desperate search to find himself, finally coming across a woman who claims to recognise him.

Actor Yoon Kye-sang plays the lead role in the movie, which won the Excellence in Action Award at this year’s New York Asian Film Festival. It is set to hit South Korean screens on November 24, reports the Yonhap news agency.

–IANS

srb/kr