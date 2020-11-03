Advtg.
Bollywood News

Gabrielle Union: Post Covid era not the time for misogynistic, patriarchal attitude

By Glamsham Editorial
Gabrielle Union: Post Covid era not the time for misogynistic, patriarchal attitude 1
Advtg.

BY SUGANDHA RAWAL

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Gabrielle Union feels the post-Covid era will make Hollywood a safer place for women, adding that the focus will not only be on how to stop the spread of the virus but also on stopping the spread of misogyny, patriarchy and white supremacy.

“When we go back to work, the focus is going to be on safety and wellness, and keeping everyone safe. Because we’re coming out of the MeToo movement and Time’s Up movement, we are not going to sacrifice personal safety in any regard,” Gabrielle said while talking about how the industry will change after the virus crisis, and the place of women in the new reality.

Advtg.

“This is certainly not the time to be coming with misogynistic, patriarchal (attitude) (or) sexual harassment, when we’re all just trying to get through a work day healthy and safe,” she added.

The actress continued: “Because there will be such a focus on making sure that there are healthy distances and proper protocols in place, I think that it will hopefully snuff out those bad characters who not only were putting women’s lives and careers (but) wellbeing in danger. It is just going to be so obvious that you cannot ignore it. You will not be able to sweep it under the rug, because our focus will be so much on how we keep everyone safe and healthy.”

The actress, who had filed a complaint against producers and the network behind “America’s Got Talent” for racism on the set of the reality show, feels since “everything will be under such a microscope it’s going to be hard to make sense of all male productions” as well.

Advtg.

“First, I think a lot of those things will be addressed just solely because we are paying so much more attention to keeping each other safe. I don’t think we are going to stop at how to stop the virus, but also how do we stop the spread of misogyny, patriarchy and white supremacy and all these other ‘isms’,” she added.

At the moment, she is seen in the “Bad Boys” spinoff series “L.A.’s Finest” along with Jessica Alba. She is also backing the show as an executive producer.

Asked about the possibility of local versions of the show all around the world, Gabrielle said: “Jessica (Jessica Alba) and I are a part of creating an independent world that springs from something but can live really anywhere. When you factor in different cultures, lives and realities, you can still plug in different women from all around the world, and have different adventures that can live independently from ‘L.A.’s Finest’ just as we live independently from the ‘Bad Boys’ universe.”

Advtg.

“How awesome would that be to have kicka** pair of women all around the globe, being their full flawed, complicated, multi dimensional selves,” she said, while concluding.

The second season of “L.A.’s Finest” airs on Zee Cafe in India.

(Sugandha Rawal can be contacted at sugandha.r@ians.in)

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleLiam Payne’s son ‘plays dress-up all the time’
Next articleBigg Boss 14: What's brewing in the House of Love?

Related Articles

IPL

Faf du Plessis to make PSL debut with Peshawar Zalmi in playoffs

IANS - 0
Lahore, Nov 3 (IANS) South Africa's Faf du Plessis will make his Pakistan Super League debut when he will turn out for Peshawar Zalmi...
Read more
IPL

Fit-looking Kapil Dev kills rumours of death with new video

IANS - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Cricket icon Kapil Dev found a unique way to kill rumours about his death that floated...
Read more
News

Farah Khan, Ashley Lobo mentor over 200 budding dancers

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Ace choreographers Farah Khan and Ashley Lobo recently held a virtual panel discussion where they mentored more than 200 budding...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Gabrielle Union: Post Covid era not the time for misogynistic, patriarchal attitude 2

FIR against BIG B over KBC question

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of his popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for...
Kanye West to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' post-election

Kanye West to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ post-election

Gabrielle Union: Post Covid era not the time for misogynistic, patriarchal attitude 3

Pak actress Madiha Imam recalls making her film debut in India

Gabrielle Union: Post Covid era not the time for misogynistic, patriarchal attitude 4

How SRK helped Burjkhalifa composer DJ Khushi establish his name

Gabrielle Union: Post Covid era not the time for misogynistic, patriarchal attitude 4

Violinist Krishnan passes away, Modi says void in music world

Bigg Boss Season 14 Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, and Eijaz Khan's best friends no more, read on to know why!

Bigg Boss Season 14: Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar, and Eijaz Khan...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks