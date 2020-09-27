Home Bollywood News

Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Singer Gajendra Verma says he had fun throwing punches and performing air kicks for his new music video.

Talking about his new song “Ab aaja”, Gajendra said: “I am playing a gangster who is willing to leave everything for the love of my life. It was an intense shoot as I had to do some action scenes. It was fun throwing punches and doing air kicks.”

He has sung the song with Jonita Gandhi.

Advtg.

Praising her, he said: “She is just amazing. Nobody could’ve sung the female part better than her. I am really grateful that she came on board. For the lyrics, it has been beautifully written by one of my favourite and absolutely brilliant writers and also a dear friend of mine – Aseem Ahmed Abbasee. Overall, me and everyone in the team enjoyed making this song and its video.”

His fans loved it too. One commented on YouTube: “Just listening to it again and again. Can’t get over it.”

Another wrote: “I am in love with this song.” –ians/nn/pgh

Advtg.
Previous articleActor Ansh Bagri is excited about his ‘Love Ka Panga’.
Next article50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra unveils this new logo

Related Articles

News

Singer Shaan feels it is crucial to support folk artists

Glamsham Editorial - 1
Popular playback singer Shaan says that folk artists and daily workers are keeping the music heritage and industry intact, and it's crucial...
Read more
Latest News

Jonita Gandhi: Had variety of musical influences while growing up

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Jonita Gandhi, who has belted out hits like "Sau tarah ke" and "Lagdi hai thaai", says she has tried to copy and follow singers
Read more
Lyrics

Song lyrics of Ja Ja Ja by Gajendra Verma

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ja Ja Ja Lyrics by Gajendra Verma is Latest Hindi song sung and written by Gajendra Verma featuring Nazli Can, Annsh Shekawat, Shivanya. and music of new song is also given by him and video is directed by Vikram Singh.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video 1

Ayushmann on screening of 'Bala' at Indo-German Film Week

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely happy as his film "Bala" is a part of the ongoing Indo-German Film Week."Absolutely thrilled...
Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video 2

When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet’s ill-health

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Clash of titans as Rohit's MI meet Kohli's RCB (IPL Match...

50 years of YRF

50 years of YRF: Aditya Chopra unveils this new logo

Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video 2

Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video

Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his 'Love Ka Panga'.

Actor Ansh Bagri is excited about his ‘Love Ka Panga’.

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks