Gajraj Rao goes on yet another unusual adventure in 'Thai Massage'

By Glamsham Bureau
Gajraj Rao in Mangesh Hadawale's Thai Massage

Senior actor Gajraj Rao is back to doing what he does best – putting himself in awkward and comical situations with his upcoming movie ‘Thai Massage’. The film can best be described as a coming-of-age story of a seventy-year-old man and makes up for a quirky family entertainer.

The film’s trailer was unveiled on Saturday and gives a sneak-peek into the life of Atmaram Dubey (played by Gajraj Rao), struggling with erectile dysfunction and his adventures to overcome it, including a trip to Thailand.

The film, written and directed by three-time national award winner, Mangesh Hadawale also features ‘Mirzapur’ star Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress, Alina Zasobina.

‘Thai Massage’, produced by T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Window Seat Films, will arrive in cinemas on November 11, 2022.

