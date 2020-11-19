Gal Gadot-starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theatres and OTT at once in US

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) While there is no clarity yet on the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in India, the Gal Gadot-starrer superhero film looks set to open in theatres and on OTT on the same day in the United States.

Gadot was happy to announce the decision, saying “we’ve all waited a long time”.

“It’s time. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds,” she posted on Instagram.

Advtg.

“We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. ‘Wonder Woman 1984′ is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can also watch it on HBOMAX from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in,” she wrote.

After much speculation, Warner Bros. has announced that the superhero sequel will release on the streaming service HBO Max on December 25, the same day it opens in US movie theatres. The film will stream on HBO Max for a month at no additional cost to subscribers.

In countries where HBO Max is not available, the film will premiere in cinemas one week earlier, on December 16, reports variety.com.

Advtg.

The India release date has not been announced yet.

The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but got delayed time and time again amid the coronavirus crisis.

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins, who directed “Wonder Woman” and this sequel, took to Twitter to talk about the new release plan.

Advtg.

“The time has come,” she wrote on Twitter, adding: “At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season.”

She urged fans to seek out the movie where they feel is safest.

“Watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home where it is not. Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it,” she added.

The much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 teases the beginning of a “new era of wonder” with a new battle, a new armour, new villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-last love.

Gadot is reprising her role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film. Other returning stars include Chris Pine as Steve Trevor (Wonder Woman’s love interest), Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. It also stars Pedrol Pascal as Max Lord.

–IANS

sug/vnc