'Gandhada Gudi' is a hug from Appu sir to all of us and nature, says Samyuktha Hornad

Chennai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Samyuktha Hornad has showered praise on director Amoghavarsha’s just released Kannada film, ‘Gandhada Gudi’, which happens to be the last film of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned an emotional post on the film and on actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who is lovingly called Appu.

She said: “‘Gandhada Gudi’ is a big big hug from Appu sir to all of us and nature. It’s the hug we didn’t know we needed so badly.”

“A film with a universal message, Puneeth sir truly is a real universal hero. What a film! I can’t contain in words what I just experienced, you have to watch this on the big screen.”

“Please take your friends, family, everyone a especially children. Don’t miss it. Thanks Amoghavarsha for this beautiful journey. So, so proud of you.”

“Thank you Pratheek Shetty, loved your work, as always. Thank you Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj.”

–IANS

mani/kvd