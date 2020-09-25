Home Bollywood News

'Gandii Baat' doesn't just focus on the bold scenes: Lakshya Handa

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Television actor Lakshya Handa is happy to star in season five of the erotic web series Gandii Baat. He says the makers did not focus just on bold scenes, but have also ensured that the plot is feasible for good acting.

The actor will be seen playing the character of Chandan in an episode titled “Madhosh Madan”.

“It feels really great to be part of such a popular franchise and I’m really excited about the show, as it always manages to offer fans a number different stories packed in an amazing concept,” he said.

“The story of ‘Madhosh Madan’ is intriguing. I enjoyed every part of the shooting process. What really impressed me was that they didn’t just focus on the bold scenes, but also made it acting-oriented. This story has the perfect combination of everything. It has humour and mystery along with some great performances by each of the actors,” he added.

The fifth season of the series will have stories focusing on the youth. Over the last four seasons, the show has been exploring love stories spiced with steamy scenes.

It will soon stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Club.

–IANS

nn/

