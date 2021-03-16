ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Gauahar Khan issued Non Cooperation Directive by FWICE

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a Non Cooperation Directive against actress Gauahar Khan for two months for allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules by continuing to shoot despite being testing positive for the virus.

A press release issued by the FWICE, informs about the stringent action taken by the body against the actress.

It reads: “The FWICE highly condemns the act of Ms Gauahar Khan for resuming shooting after being tested positive for covid-19 infection even though she was advised to be quarantined. Her act is highly irresponsible and is against the strict guidelines laid down by the Government of India and Maharashtra issued for the media and entertainment industry post resumption of shootings in Maharashtra.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is indeed a serious offence and that she has not only breached the rules issued by the government but also endangered the lives of the entire crew members working with her on the respective shoot. Such ignorance will not be tolerated by the FWICE and it thanks the BMC and Mumbai Police for the FIR lodged against Ms Gauahar Khan, actress Mumbai for her inhuman, disrespectful act towards the other crew members as well as the government.”

“The FWICE has jointly decided to issue a Non Cooperation Directive against Ms Gauahar Khan for two months and it is hereby advised to all the members of our affiliated craft to distance themselves from being associated with Ms Gauahar Khan for the next two months until a fresh directive is issued by the FWICE regarding the permission to her for resuming work in the media and entertainment industry.”

“It is hereby advised to all the members to keep themselves vigilant for such incidents and immediately report to their production house, association and the FWICE, if any of their crew members is tested positive for the Covid-19 infection and ensure that such persons are not allowed to resume the shootings until they complete the quarantine period and submit the negative report for the said infection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any members if found cooperating with Ms Gauahar Khan shall also be liable for stringent disciplinary action by the FWICE.”

The release has been signed by BN Tiwari, President of FWICE and other key members.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Mumbai Police booked Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols after testing positive. The Oshiwara police station lodged an FIR after a complaint was lodged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Gauahar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, despite testing positive, she attended a film shoot and was moving around in public places unmindful that she was a carrier and could pose a threat to the general public, an official said.

Following the complaint, Gauahar’s team had responded with a statement that said she had “tested negative in multiple reports” and that she was “a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC”.

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWatch trailer of ‘Silence… can you hear it?’
Next articleDeepika Agarwal to enter 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Silly to not allow everybody to be vaccinated

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday raised concern over Covid-19 vaccines being given to Indian citizens on the basis of...
Read more
News

Neetu Kapoor shares photo of 'happy moments' shared with Alia

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a snapshot of some special moments with Alia Bhatt on her birthday and called...
Read more
News

Arjun Kapoor slapped yet again by Parineeti Chopra

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Arjun Kapoor opens up on how Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trains focus on violence against women
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Subhash Ghai brings ‘Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe’ nostalgia back

Priya Banerjee is pretty lucky for me: 'Bekaaboo 2' director

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee seems to have hugely impressed Aarambh M. Singh, her director in the web...

RR gives Bumrah cheeky congratulatory message on marriage

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) wished India and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah in...

Punam moves into top 20 in ODI rankings, Lee moves to No.1

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) India's Punam Raut moved into the top 20 of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) women's ODI rankings for...

UAE players Naveed, Anwar banned by ICC for 8 years

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Dubai March 16 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned from all cricket for eight...

Indian players in Dubai ahead of friendly ties

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The 27-member squad of the Indian football team for their upcoming international friendlies against Oman and the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates