Gauahar Khan refutes pregnancy rumours

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan on Wednesday refuted rumours suggesting she is pregnant. The recently-married Gauahar added that people need to show “sensitivity” towards her at this point of time. She lost her father on March 5.
Gauahar’s assertion came in reaction to a news piece on her rumoured pregnancy. She also slammed the article for stating that she was 12 years older than her husband Zaid, who is composer Ismail Darbar’s son. She had earlier spoken about how Zaid was a few years younger to her, but not 12 years younger.
On Wednesday, Gauahar tweeted: “Tumhara dimaag kharaab hai! Aur facts bhi. 12 saal chote waali galat news hui purani, so get ur facts right b4 typing! I’ve just lost my dad so have some sensitivity towards ur baseless reports,” she wrote, adding: “I am not pregnant, thank you very much!”
The actress’ father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, was unwell for a while and hospitalised for a week before his death.
Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020, and were married on Christmas last year.
–IANS
