ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Gauahar Khan 'will not take back anything' that defines her career

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Gauahar Khan says she would not remove any project from her career graph so far.

The actress made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year, and was later seen in films such as Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Begum Jaan. She also forayed the OTT space with the recent series Tandav, and won the reality TV show Bigg Boss in its seventh season.

Did Gauhar ever think of having it any other way? “Not at all,” pat came a reply. She explains that she is, after all, recognised by the work she has done so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When people talk about my work they say ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year’, ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Begum Jaan’ — even my guest appearance in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania was loved,” she said, while speaking to IANS.

“So, whether it was on the OTT platform or my other shows, I think every project I have dabbled with has been amazing. So, no I will not take back anything because my instincts as an actor are very right,” she claimed.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleViola Davis to be awarded AAFCA Icon Award
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan’s swag look in white shirt dress

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hina Khan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the TV...
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Himanshi Khurana looks dreamy in white floral saree

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Himanshi Khurana shares photos in lehengas and saris, which her fans love very much.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rashami Desai sets internet on fire in a black high slit dress

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Rashami Desai shared pictures from her stunning photoshoot in which the diva is looking absolutely gorgeous.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Viola Davis to be awarded AAFCA Icon Award

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will be awarded the prestigious Icon Award from the African American Film Critics Association during...

Matthew McConaughey: I write things down so I can forget them

Taylor Swift on Grammys: Lucky to still be part of this...

Katherine Heigl's beau Josh Kelley comforts her during 'health crisis'

Chrissy Teigen's latest caption steals the eye

Aahana Kumra has a 'new travelling face'!

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021