Bollywood News

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get engaged

By Glamsham Editorial
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar get engaged
Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan has shared the news of her engagement to boyfriend Zaid Darbar on Instagram. 

In a picture shared by the couple on their respective Instagram accounts, the two revealed that Gauahar has said yes to Zaid’s proposal, alongside a ring emoji.

In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid are all smiles, with the actress holding a balloon with words: “She said Yes”.

Gauahar wore a simple yet elegant floral pink and white suit while Zaid looked handsome in a golden colour shirt paired with denims.

Soon after the announcement, the couple started getting lots of congratulatory messages. Several members of the entertainment industry including Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali, and Neha Kakkar extended their best wishes.

“Oh wow… I’m so happy for you two,” wrote Neha, while Sunil commented: “Congratulations”.

Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid is a choreographer and a social media influencer. For sometime, rumours have been rife that Gauahar and Zaid are all set to be married in November.

Among videos that had sparked the rumours is one uploaded by Gauahar where the two can be seen sharing steps on Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma’s song “Diamond da challa”. At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar’s finger, making fans wonder if it is a real proposal.

“Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat …. ??? Jaldi Batao …..#GaZa killing it … #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh … #diamonddachalla,” Gauahar had captioned the post.

Speaking to IANS, Gauahar dismissed all such talk back then. “These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it,” she said last month.

–IANS

sug/vnc

