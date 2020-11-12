Advtg.
Bollywood News

Gauri Khan, Suhana wish 'birthday boy' Aryan

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan on Thursday wished her son Aryan, who has turned 23. Earlier in the day, Aryan’s sister Suhana also had a wish for him.

Gauri posted a picture of her three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam posing for the camera.

“Birthday Boy,” she wrote.

Suhana earlier shared a special birthday message for her elder brother. She posted a throwback picture on Instagram Story from Shah Rukh’s recent birthday party in Dubai. The siblings are seen posing with the Burj Khalifa in the backdrop.

For caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my bestie… jk eww xxx @_aryan_”

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan’s second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

–IANS

dc/vnc

