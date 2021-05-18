How Gautam Gulati bagged the role in Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’

Adv.

The ‘Radhe’ actor, Gautam Gulati has been basking in the glory as his character of Girgit received much love from the audiences. The journey of Gautam to Girgit may not have been an easy one as the actor prepped his mind, body and soul to get into the zone of his first ever all out negative role.

Speaking about how the role of Girgit came to him, Gautam revealed, “This would not have been possible if Salman sir was not there. We met randomly and he hugged me and he thought we should work together, he asked me if I would play a negative role and I could not believe it. I told him that all my favourite heroes are the negative ones and the very next day, his team called me and it was done.”

“My clothes, look, training all started asap and hairstyle was changed and the shoot commenced, I will never forget this and he has always been very helpful. It feels amazing when a megastar is there to help me, and believes in me and after seeing some of the scenes, my role kept increasing and that was also very special to me. I would come home after wrapping up the shoot and 10 days later, I would be called again to shoot more as Sir felt I could do justice to the same and that today is my biggest achievement, I am very grateful to sir for this.”