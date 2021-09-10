Gautam Rode stars in 'Devon Ke Dev Ganesha' music video

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The music video of ‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ starring Gautam Rode was released on Friday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ is sung by musical maestro Javed Ali, composed by Sanjeev Darshan, and lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjan.

Gautam Rode shared his experience of being a part of the festive song. He said, “It was mesmerising and amazing to shoot for this song. After so long, one felt touched to see the pandal and the stage. I am grateful to be able to do this.”

The song is produced by Sanjay Aggarwal and Utsav Aggarwal. Gautam is seen dressed in yellow and blue ethnic attire in the energetic dance number.

“The voice of Javed Ali makes this a total entertainer for this festive season. I hope the audiences enjoy the same,” added Rode.

Rode is known for portraying pivotal roles in ‘Saraswatichandra’, ‘Suryaputra Karn’ and ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya’ Season 2.

