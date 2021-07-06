Geetanjali Tikekar: It's not shade of character that matters but depth

Adv.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who is currently seen in the royal avatar of Rani Maa on the show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aaye”, feels happy about not being stereotyped into positive or negative slots on television.

“It’s not the shade of a character that matters to me. But it’s the depth, the weightage, the screen space and, above all, the opportunity to perform that always matters. I’ve played every shade, totally black, totally white and a bit of both, grey. It’s my conscious choice in choosing a show that has helped in not get stereotyped as positive or negative,” Geetanjali tells IANS.

Geetanjali has played many popular roles, like Aparna in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and Anjali Agnihotri in “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?” and Vrushali in “Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel”.

She calls playing her current character of Nalini a wholesome experience.

“Playing Nalini Devi’s character was not easy but is a very fulfilling experience. Who doesn’t wish to portray a larger than life character? It’s what every actor dreams of. It’s very different from not just all the characters I played before but it’s different from all other characters on the television screen,” she says.

