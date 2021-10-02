'Gender testing in sports' drew Priyanshu to 'Rashmi Rocket' script

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Priyanshu Painyuli shared that what attracted him the most to the script of ‘Rashmi Rocket’ was how the rule of gender testing in sports dealt with through Rashmi’s journey.

The sports drama is headlined by the incredibly talented Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is based on Rashmi, a fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line and winning many accolades for her country.

However, she soon realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity. The primary issue that the movie tackles is gender testing in sports.

Priyanshu said: “What attracted me most to the script was how we deal with this rule of gender testing in sports through Rashmi’s journey. I was totally unaware that something like this exists and as I learnt more, I realised how beautifully our script shows the fight of an athlete, the hardships she has to face to prove herself and gain respect as an athlete on the basis of her talent.”

“Also loved how strong Rashmi’s character is but sometimes you can really fall back and doubt yourself and your decisions and that is where I really liked the portrayal of Gagan as a silent supporter to Rashmi. I also really liked that Gagan is not a typical portrayal of an Army officer.”

The described his character as “shy, sweet and funny but also strong when it’s really required”.

Priyanshu added: “He lets Rashmi take her own decisions but when she is really stuck emotionally he steps in to just balance her thoughts and support her. I loved the mature love story they both have with less words and more meaning.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

