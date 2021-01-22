Bollywood News

Genelia Deshmukh has a kids' day out

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh enjoyed a day out with her children on Friday. She says kids are amazing for the way they teach one how to live in the moment.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of a slide ride.

“Day out with kids..But landing up being the biggest kid ever.. N I think I really liked. Kids are just amazing in teaching you to live in the moment, in literally teaching one the meaning of life..I guess it’s just That Simple,” she wrote with the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Genelia got married to actor Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

On the work front, Genelia along with Riteish recently turned hosts for a digital show titled “Ladies Vs Gentlemen”, an interactive poll show highlighting opinions, arguments, and sometimes agreement between both the genders.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIrrfan Khan's finish line came too soon, but we are proud of him: Wife Sutapa Sikdar
Next articleAahana Kumra on playing a pilot stuck in lockdown in Madhur Bhandarkar's next
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rakul Preet begins shoot for 'Thank God'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet has started shooting for her upcoming film "Thank God" here.On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to...
Varun Dhawan praying Lord Ganesh in an instagram post

Priests arrive for Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding

Kumar Sanu: A person like me can do nothing in politics

Rani Mukerji: Always has a specific plan in mind

New-age Bollywood siblings who share love for acting

Rapper Dino James: Music should be able to create nostalgia

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021