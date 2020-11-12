Advtg.
Gerard Butler-starrer 'Greenland' to arrive in Indian theatres on Dec 4

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Gerard Butler will be seen protecting his family against the end of the world in the new film, Greenland, which will hit screens in India on December 4.

The Ric Roman Waugh directorial has Butler playing John Garrity, a common man who faces the ultimate challenge when a comet of catastrophic proportions is about to strike earth, threatening the human race.

In order to save his loved ones, John sets out on a tough journey.

The film also stars “Deadpool” actress Morena Baccarin along with Roger Dale Floyd, Scott Glenn, David Denman, and Hope Davis.

In an interview with ew.com, Butler had said: “If we talk about it at its basics, I just loved this idea of a family. It starts off with a feeling of an almost simple family drama: a family struggling to get back together, the husband has just moved back into the house, the son is not sure what is going on, and you feel like it’s going one way but in the background something more sinister is developing.”

“And then through their drama you’re thrown into this much larger, epic, overpowering scenario that they have no control over, and it becomes this fight for survival, but with a family you’re already grounded with and care about. It becomes this road trip to save themselves, and also what they experience along the way and how is the rest of humanity dealing with this. But ultimately, it feels like this journey into love and support and connections and understanding what really is important in life. And I felt like that was a very powerful and inspiring message,” he added.

PVR Pictures will also release the Hollywood film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in India.

–IANS

