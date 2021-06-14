Get set for 'Malayalam Mojo' on OTT

Adv.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Jio Cinema celebrates Malayalam films with the upcoming movie marathon “Malayalam Mojo”, starting June 18, which will present stories from Kerala across genres, content, narrative and characters. An eclectic mix of six Malayalam titles will be available with English subtitles, including straight-to-digital release as well as previously-released films that will have digital premiere.

These films are of varying themes, treatment and characterisation — from critically acclaimed films to major box office successes, from period drama and thriller to comedy and satire.

Actors such as Mohanlal, Siddharth, Dileep and Nivin Pauly, director Jeethu Joseph, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty are among talents involved in the films to be showcased.

Among films for digital premiere is “Kayamkulam Kochunni”, which drops on June 18. The 2018 hit starring Nivin Pauly and Priya Anand has Mohanlal in a special appearance and is directed by Roshan Andrews.

“Kammara Sambhavam” launches on June 19 as a digital premiere. The satirical thriller stars Dileep, Siddharth, Murali Gopy and Namitha Pramod, and is directed by Rathish Ambat and sound design by Resul Pookutty.

The digital premiere of “Clint” is on June 25. The Harikumar drama stars Master Alok, Unni Mukundan, Reema Kalingal, Vinay Forte, and it narrates the true story of Edmund Thomas Clint, a child prodigy who left the world at the age of seven, leaving behind around 25,000 drawings and paintings. The festival favourite film has music by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

“Puzhayamma”, slated for a straight-to-digital launch on July 1, is a drama directed by Vijeesh Mani, and starring Baby Meenakshi and Linda Arsenio. The film is about the unlikely friendship between a teenage girl and an American tourist. The film is completely shot in a river.

“Mr. and Ms. Rowdy” will have a digital premiere on July 4. The comedy stars Kalidas Jayaram and Aparna Balamurali, and is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

VM Vinu’s “Kuttyamma” premieres digitally on July 7. The family drama stars Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

–IANS

